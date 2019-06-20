|
|
|
STEWART Jack (John) At Kinnaird Manor Care Home, on June 13, 2019, Jack, aged 77 years. Much loved and loving husband of Isobel Milne, dearly loved dad to Jamie and Alison, Fiona and Ian, Iain and Emily and the late Sheila, cherished grampa to Mala, Kirsty, Ewan, Ross and Ola. Jack's funeral will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, can be given for Dementia UK and Kinnaird Manor. He lived for those he loved,
And those he loved remember.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
