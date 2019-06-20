Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:45
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack (John) STEWART

Notice Condolences

Jack (John) STEWART Notice
STEWART Jack (John) At Kinnaird Manor Care Home, on June 13, 2019, Jack, aged 77 years. Much loved and loving husband of Isobel Milne, dearly loved dad to Jamie and Alison, Fiona and Ian, Iain and Emily and the late Sheila, cherished grampa to Mala, Kirsty, Ewan, Ross and Ola. Jack's funeral will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, can be given for Dementia UK and Kinnaird Manor. He lived for those he loved,
And those he loved remember.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.