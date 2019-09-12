Home

OGILVY Jack Peacefully, at Kinnaird Manor Nursing Home on September 6, 2019, Jack, aged 85 years (formerly of Denny). A dearly loved husband, dad, father-in-law and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends are
respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken for those wishing to donate to Kinnaird Manor & Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Oncology and Haematology Department.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
