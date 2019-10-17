Home

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:45
Collumbine Service Room
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:30
Camelon Cemetery
McGREGOR
Jack Suddenly at home on 11th October 11, 2019, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to Rita, adored father to Craig x.
Uncle to all, grandad to Mason.
No verse, no flowers can ever say,
The grief that's in my heart today,
You suffered much and told so few,
You never deserved what you went through,
But God alone knows what is best,
He called you home and gave you rest.
Service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Collumbine Service Room at 1.45 pm, Camelon Cemetery at 2.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
