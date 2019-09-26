|
EASTON Isobel Peacefully at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Monday, September 16, 2019, Isobel, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late Andrew, loving mum of Andrew and Brian and beloved gran of Grant, Lee and Fraser.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Co-op Service Room, 10-16 York Place, Perth, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, followed by a private interment at Larbert. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, may be made at the end of the service towards British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019