BOLES Isobel Jim, Caroline and Brian would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone for all the support received following the recent sad loss of Isobel. Thanks to all who attended her funeral at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, September 12, where we collected the sum of £500 which has been donated to the Strathcarron Hospice. Special thanks to Sandra and Brian from Columbine Funeral Directors, the Reverend Andrew Sarle, Bainsford Parish Church and Grahamston Bowling Club.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019