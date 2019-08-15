|
|
|
ANDERSON Isobel On August 5, 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Isobel, aged 82, dearly loved wee sister of Nettie Kidd and brother-in-law Laurie. Adored auntie of David and his wife Ruth and Alastair and his wife Linda and great-auntie of Jamie. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019