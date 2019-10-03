Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Denny)
Broad Street
Denny, Stirlingshire FK6 6ED
01324 822159
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella COATS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella COATS

Notice Condolences

Isabella COATS Notice
COATS Isabella Peacefully, after a short illness, at Strathcarron Hospice, on September 20, 2019, Isabella (Wee Isa, nee Meldrum), aged 85 years. A devoted wife of the late Donald Smith Coats, loving mother of Donna, also a sadly missed aunt and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Broad Street, Denny, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice and Cardonald Dog & Cat Trust.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.