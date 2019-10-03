|
COATS Isabella Peacefully, after a short illness, at Strathcarron Hospice, on September 20, 2019, Isabella (Wee Isa, nee Meldrum), aged 85 years. A devoted wife of the late Donald Smith Coats, loving mother of Donna, also a sadly missed aunt and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Funeral Parlour, Broad Street, Denny, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice and Cardonald Dog & Cat Trust.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019