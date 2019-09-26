|
HOGG Isabel Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mum to Alex and Margaret, mother-in-law to Michele, gran and great-gran. At home with the Lord. Funeral service will be held at The Albert Gospel Hall, Grangemouth on Friday,September 27, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Grandsable Cemetery arriving 12 noon. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering for Marie Curie.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 26, 2019