William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
01324 623009
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
Falkirk Crematorium
Notice

Isabel CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Isabel Fiona, Gordon, Steven and family thank so very much all relatives, neighbours, friends and Abbotsgrange Parish Church for the many prayers, thoughts, beautiful flowers, visits, cards, letters, phone calls and messages received in the sad loss of their dear mum Isabel. Thanks to Forth Valley Royal Hospital Ward B11 and Morven Kellet, the Rev Aftab Gohar for a comforting funeral service and for his kindness to mum and us, William Scott Funeral Home, Leapark Hotel and everyone who attended Falkirk Crematorium, to pay their last respects to mum. The fantastic sum of £1000 from the retiral collection will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
