CAMPBELL Isabel Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 23, 2019. Isabel Muirhead, aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late Alastair an outstanding and dearly loved mum of Fiona, Gordon and Steven, dear mother-in-law of the late Drew, Tracey and Maraed, devoted and adored gran of Amanda, David, Kristie, Abbie, Logan, Molly, Katy and a good friend to many.
She lived for those she loved.
And those she loved remember.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, September 3, at 11.30 am, there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019