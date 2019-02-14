|
|
|
CHARLESTON Isa (nee Hendry) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 97, on February 7, 2019. Beloved mum of Isabel and son-in-law Alan, precious gran to Craig and Heather, Scott and Ruth and Ross and Jayne, special great-gran to Katie, Lucy and Estella. Greatly loved and sadly missed. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, at Falkirk Trinity Church, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately at 2.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
