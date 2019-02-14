Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
13:30
Falkirk Trinity Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:30
Camelon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Isa CHARLESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isa (Hendry) CHARLESTON

Notice Condolences

Isa (Hendry) CHARLESTON Notice
CHARLESTON Isa (nee Hendry) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, aged 97, on February 7, 2019. Beloved mum of Isabel and son-in-law Alan, precious gran to Craig and Heather, Scott and Ruth and Ross and Jayne, special great-gran to Katie, Lucy and Estella. Greatly loved and sadly missed. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, at Falkirk Trinity Church, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately at 2.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.