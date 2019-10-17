Home

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
MORGAN Iris Peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on October 9, 2019, Iris Morgan, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill and dear mam of Grahame, Maureen, Kevan, Ian and the late Raymond. Greatly missed by all her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Bo'ness Hospital.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
