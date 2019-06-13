|
WAIN Irene Peacefully, at home, on June 9, 2019. Irene, aged 82 years. Devoted wife of John, loving mother of Stuart, Alan and Malcolm and nana of Amanda and Jonathan, much loved sister of Sandy.
You left us quickly without goodbye,
But memories of you will never die.
No length of time can take away
Our thoughts of you from day to day. Funeral service is to take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10.45 am, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
