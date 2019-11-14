Home

Irene SMITH

Irene SMITH Notice
SMITH Irene Sadly, at home on November 10, 2019. Irene, aged 72 years, beloved wife of Alan and a loving mum and nana. Rest in peace. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery, arriving approximately 11.30 am. There will be a retiral offering for those wishing to donate to Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
