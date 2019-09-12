McMEEKIN

Irene Sinclair Sadly passed away peacefully, at home on September 9, 2019, aged 66. Much loved wife of Alan and mother to Alan (Erana) and Yvonne (Sean) and granny to Kyle, McKenzie, Isla, Cameron and Blair. Will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10.45 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.

To keep on going since you've gone,

Is the hardest thing I've ever done,

I wear a mask from day to day,

And try to cope in my own way,

I'll miss you, until we meet again,

And long for you each day until then,

There's now a hole within my heart,

I miss you mum, I always will. Yvonne and Sean x.

From the first day that we met,

You placed your arms around me,

And I could plainly see,

That all the love in your heart, was there just for me. Your sunshine, Kyle x.

There is a place in my heart that is yours alone,

A part of my life that no one else will own,

Tears in my eyes will wipe away,

But the love in my heart is there to stay,

Now you are peacefully sleeping,

Away from all your pain,

But the love in our hearts, will always remain. Love always, Danielle, William and kids. Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019