Notice MUDIE Irene Ralph and family would like to thank everyone for the many phone calls, cards, visits and support at this very sad time. Many thanks to Rev Colin Mailer, for a very sincere service summing up Irene's life. A special thank you to Mark Fowler and all at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for the excellent and dignified manner in which they organised the funeral. Thanks to the paramedics and police for their professionalism and all at Bo'ness Road Medical Practice, for their help over the years. Thanks to Artykraft Design, for the beautiful floral tribute and the staff at Abbotsinch for the catering. Finally, a very sincere thank you to everyone who attended the funeral, some of whom had travelled far to celebrate Irene's life with the family and for their donations, totalling £655, which will benefit Strathcarron Hospice and the British Heart Foundation. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices