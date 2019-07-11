Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene MUDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene MUDIE

Notice Condolences

Irene MUDIE Notice
MUDIE Irene (Catherine Baird) Suddenly, at home, on June 30, 2019, Irene (nee Anderson), dearly beloved wife of Ralph, mother of Brian and the late Lorraine, Elaine and Alison, mother-in-law of Alexis and Robin, gran to Claire, Louise, Karen, Ross and Alana and great-gran to Amy, Meghan, Lisa, Emma
and Adam. No chance to say goodbyes,
Before she closed her eyes,
No longer to suffer pain,
Or feel the gentle rain,
She's with her girls we know,
That helps to soften the blow,
Great memories to keep us strong,
Will be there no matter for how long.
All our love forever and always. Ralph and her loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.