|
|
|
MUDIE Irene (Catherine Baird) Suddenly, at home, on June 30, 2019, Irene (nee Anderson), dearly beloved wife of Ralph, mother of Brian and the late Lorraine, Elaine and Alison, mother-in-law of Alexis and Robin, gran to Claire, Louise, Karen, Ross and Alana and great-gran to Amy, Meghan, Lisa, Emma
and Adam. No chance to say goodbyes,
Before she closed her eyes,
No longer to suffer pain,
Or feel the gentle rain,
She's with her girls we know,
That helps to soften the blow,
Great memories to keep us strong,
Will be there no matter for how long.
All our love forever and always. Ralph and her loving family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019