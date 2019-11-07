|
McCULLOCH
Irene Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 31, 2019, Irene (Bird, Giannandrea), aged 80 years. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland. Your struggle was too long,
Your fight to the end was strong,
But now you are at peace,
Our love for you will never cease,
You are gone and now we are apart,
You will stay forever in our heart,
A loving mum, wife and gran til the end,
Our broken hearts will never mend,
We stay together our crazy crowd,
And hope we all make you proud.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019