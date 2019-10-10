|
MATHESON Irene Sadly, passed away, on October 2, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. Irene, aged 81 years, beloved wife of the late Harry, mother to Fraser, Gordon, Elizabeth and Barbara, mother-in-law to Susan, Lynn and Morgan, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 23, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only, donations if so desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019