Irene ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Irene Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on June 19, 2019, Irene, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late George, a much loved mum of Lorraine and Grant, a loving nanny to Lesley, Graeme, Andrew and Elaine, great-gran to Eilidh and Georgia. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, July 1, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice. Sadly missed.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
