JACKSON Ian Walker Passed away suddenly, at home, on August 7, 2019, Ian, aged 55 years. Loving father, papa, partner, brother, uncle and son. Gone far too soon. Funeral service will be held at Stirlingshire Crematorium on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 1 pm, followed by interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery at approximately 2.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection taken for those wishing to donate to SSPCA.

YOU NEVER SAID GOODBYE,

You never said I'm leaving,

You never said goodbye.

You were gone before I knew it,

And only God knew why.

A million times I needed you,

A million times I cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life I loved you dearly,

In death I love you still.

In my heart you hold a place,

That no one could ever fill.

It broke my heart to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

For part of me went with you,

The day God took you home. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019