Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
St Anthony's Rumford
SWIFT Ian Peacefully, on August 27, 2019, Ian, aged 77 years, loving husband of Jeanette, loving father of Ian, Lorraine and Gordon and a loving grandad. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service is on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St Anthony's Rumford at 9.30 am, thereafter to Muiravonside Cemetery. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection in aid of Strathcarron Hospice and Macmillan Nurses.
Dad how we miss you, our rock,
A Camelon laddie that was you,
Born in 1942 a grafter you were,
All your life and once you met,
Your loving wife Jeanette, your soul mate, friend and lover,
You worshipped her and no other,
You had us kids and we were blessed,
To have a dad, that was the best,
You laid foundation as we grew,
Like laying bricks, the craft you knew,
And made us into who we are,
To us dad you were just our star.
So love from your eldest Ian and your darling girl Lorraine and Gordon to the youngest,
Aall though we feel such pain,
We thank the lord and feel so lucky,
For everything we had,
But mostly we feel so proud,
That we had you for our dad x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
