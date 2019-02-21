Home

SLATER Ian Jimmy and Isleen would like to thank all friends, and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the death of Jimmy's father Ian. Special thanks to Rev Andrew Sarle and Rev Derek Gunn for an uplifting and moving service along with their pastoral care for Ian and the family. Thanks to First Homecare for the care given to Ian, Strathcarron Hospice Daycare Unit for their support, Scott's Undertakers for their first class professional services and the Park Hotel for catering.
The sum of £906.05 was realised in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
