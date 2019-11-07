|
JOHNSTON Ian (Peter) Passed away suddenly, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 69 years, formerly of Glenrig Farm, Falkirk. Loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are invited, will take place at St Michael's Parish Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2019, at 11 am, thereafter to Kingscavil Cemetery. Donations, if desired, can be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and Macmillan Cancer Support. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019