Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian (Peter) JOHNSTON

Notice Condolences

Ian (Peter) JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Ian (Peter) Passed away suddenly, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, aged 69 years, formerly of Glenrig Farm, Falkirk. Loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are invited, will take place at St Michael's Parish Church on Tuesday, October 12, 2019, at 11 am, thereafter to Kingscavil Cemetery. Donations, if desired, can be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and Macmillan Cancer Support. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -