GRANT Ian The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness and support following Ian's death. A special thanks to Wallside Grange Nursing home for their care and support, Laura Gordon for her comforting and uplifting service, also a thank you to the Co-op Funeralcare, Grangemouth for their efficient and caring arrangements.
The Talbot Bowling Club for excellent catering. The retiring offering of £400 will be forwarded to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019