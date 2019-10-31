|
|
|
GRANT Ian Peacefully, at Wallside Nursing Home on October 25, 2019, Ian, aged 80 years, beloved husband of Janet, a much loved dad of Wayne and Samantha. Also a loving granda to John-James. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Monday, November 4, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Alzheimer Scotland.
Precious forever are memories of you,
Today, tomorrow and all life through,
Wherever we are and whatever we do,
We shall always love and remember you,
Silent thoughts, tears unseen,
Wishing your absence was only a dream.
Your loving wife Janet x.
We had a dad, with a heart of gold,
How we miss him can never be told,
Just as he is will always be,
A beautiful thought in our memory.
Love Wayne, Samantha and
John-James xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019