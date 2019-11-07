|
|
|
FAWLEY Ian Joyce and the family of the late Ian Fawley wish to thank all friends, family and neighbours for their many kindnesses, cards and flowers at this sad time and to all who paid their last respects at Falkirk Crematorium. Special thanks to doctors and nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their excellent care. Thanks also to Mark Mitchell Independent Funeral Directors for the wonderful empathy and care they provided at this difficult time. Also thanks to Graham Primrose for his comforting service. Finally, thanks to everyone who contributed towards the collection for British Heart Foundation which raised over £703.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019