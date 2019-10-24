|
FAWLEY Ian Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Friday, October 18, 2019, Ian, aged 73 years, beloved husband of Joyce, dearly loved dad of Martin and Gillian, cherished and devoted grandad of Darryl, Nathan, Jordan, Shannon and Oliver, a dearly loved great-grandad and uncle who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service takes place on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 3.15 pm, to which all who knew Ian are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please, however there will be an opportunity to make a donation at the conclusion of the service in aid of The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019