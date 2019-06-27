Home

Ian CORBETT

Notice Condolences

Ian CORBETT Notice
CORBETT Ian Peacefully, at the Community Hospital, Falkirk, on June 19, 2019, Ian, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Avinou).
From a hospital bed, to a heavenly rest,
God took you home to be his guest.
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again.
From your brother-in-law James and wife Nancy x.
Softly within the shadows,
There came a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken,
You quietly left us all.
From your loving nieces and nephews, Alison, Carol, Mhairi, Careen, Greig, Mark and Donna x.
Along a rugged highway Ian,
You found a little lane,
That led you up to Heaven,
And ended all your pain.
From your great-nieces and nephews x.
Fond memories.
From brother Peter and Deborah, Australia x.
Funeral service, at 1 pm, Wednesday, July 3, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection for a charity of Ian's choice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.