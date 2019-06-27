|
CORBETT Ian Peacefully, at the Community Hospital, Falkirk, on June 19, 2019, Ian, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Avinou).
From a hospital bed, to a heavenly rest,
God took you home to be his guest.
We lived in hope and prayed in vain,
That God would make you well again.
From your brother-in-law James and wife Nancy x.
Softly within the shadows,
There came a gentle call,
With farewells left unspoken,
You quietly left us all.
From your loving nieces and nephews, Alison, Carol, Mhairi, Careen, Greig, Mark and Donna x.
Along a rugged highway Ian,
You found a little lane,
That led you up to Heaven,
And ended all your pain.
From your great-nieces and nephews x.
Fond memories.
From brother Peter and Deborah, Australia x.
Funeral service, at 1 pm, Wednesday, July 3, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection for a charity of Ian's choice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
