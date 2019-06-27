CORBETT Ian Peacefully, at the Community Hospital, Falkirk, on June 19, 2019, Ian, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of the late Grace (Avinou).

From a hospital bed, to a heavenly rest,

God took you home to be his guest.

We lived in hope and prayed in vain,

That God would make you well again.

From your brother-in-law James and wife Nancy x.

Softly within the shadows,

There came a gentle call,

With farewells left unspoken,

You quietly left us all.

From your loving nieces and nephews, Alison, Carol, Mhairi, Careen, Greig, Mark and Donna x.

Along a rugged highway Ian,

You found a little lane,

That led you up to Heaven,

And ended all your pain.

From your great-nieces and nephews x.

Fond memories.

From brother Peter and Deborah, Australia x.

Funeral service, at 1 pm, Wednesday, July 3, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family, friends and neighbours are respectfully invited. There will be a retiral collection for a charity of Ian's choice. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More