ROBERTSON Hope The family of the late Hope wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Strathcarron Hospice for their care and attention, Rev Willie Shaw for his kindness and comforting service, Leapark Hotel for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the church and crematorium. The retiral offering will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice and Marie Curie with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
