LANGE Herbert The family of the late Herbert Lange wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thank you to Frank McGarry for his kindness and comforting service, to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for professional funeral arrangements, Torwood Garden Centre for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral offering will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice, with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
