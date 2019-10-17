|
|
|
WALKER Helen (nee Baxter) In her 84 th year, sadly taken from us on October 9, 2019, loved and remembered by all. Helen's funeral will take place at Camelon Crematorium at 3.15 pm, on Friday , October 18.
Look around your garden Lord,
For a lady with a smile,
This lady is my mum, Lord,
Who will stand out by a mile,
Put your arms around her,
Kiss her smiling face,
For she is my darling mum,
Who can never be replaced.
Daughter Mary and son-in-law Duncan, daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law John and grandsons Cameron and Lewis.
Gone from us that smiling face,
The heart that won so many friends, in the happy bygone days.
Brother Tommy and sister-in-law Jean.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019