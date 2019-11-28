|
|
|
KANE Helen Valentine Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on November 24, 2019. Beloved cousin and aunt to Elma and family and beloved aunt to Tracey and family. Service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, December 5, at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Strathcarron Hospice.
The rolling stream of life rolls on,
But the vacant chair recalls the love, the voice, the smile of Helen, who once sat there.
Elma and Tracey.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019