Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen SWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen SWAN

Notice Condolences

Helen SWAN Notice
SWAN Helen Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the care of her loving family, Helen Swan (nee McDaid), aged 99 years of Torwood. Loving mum of Kathleen, Ann and Willie, a much loved mother-in-law, gran and great-gran and friend to all who knew her. RIP. Funeral Mass at Our Lady & St Ninians RC Church, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 am, thereafter to Bannockburn Cemetery, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.