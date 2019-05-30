|
|
|
SWAN Helen Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the care of her loving family, Helen Swan (nee McDaid), aged 99 years of Torwood. Loving mum of Kathleen, Ann and Willie, a much loved mother-in-law, gran and great-gran and friend to all who knew her. RIP. Funeral Mass at Our Lady & St Ninians RC Church, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 am, thereafter to Bannockburn Cemetery, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 30, 2019
