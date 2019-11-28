Home

STOUT Helen Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Helen Stout, aged 65, dearly loved partner of Tracie, sister to Hamish, sister-in-law to Suzanne and aunt to Rachel and Adam. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, December 2, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are most welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made to "Maggie's at Forth Valley" and Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
