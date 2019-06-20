|
DAWSON Helen (Nenny) Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on June 12, 2019, Helen, aged 92, loving mother of Alan and wife of the late Alex.
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We'd walk our way to Heaven,
And bring you back again.
Till roses lose their petals,
Till heather has lost it's dew,
Till the end of time dear sister,
I will remember you.
Your loving brother Miller and his late wife Isobel.
So sad at the loss of my dear sister.
"oor Nenny" and dearly loved "Aunt Nen"
Love you forever xxx
Carole, George, Leigh, Erin and Abbi.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1.00 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019
