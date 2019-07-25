CRAWFORD Helen Peacefully, passed away after a long illness at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 7, 2019, aged 80 years.

We lived in hope and prayed in vain,

That God would make you well again,

What we suffered we all knew,

You never deserved what you went through,

Tired and weary you made no fuss,

And tried so hard to stay with us,

To lose a mum as good as you,

Will remain a heartache all life through,

On earth you toiled, in Heaven you rest,

God took you home, he gave you rest.

Your Loving daughters Denise and Natalie, Gary and Scott xxxx.

Gentle Jesus up above,

Please give our gran all our love.

From your grandsons Ryan and Kieran xxxx. Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019