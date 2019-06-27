CLARK Helen Suddenly, at home on June 13, 2019, Helen, aged 64 years.

You left me broken hearted,

Not knowing what to do,

But now I find such comfort,

In memories of you.

Your loving dad xx.

You mean so much to us Elaine,

There is nothing I can say,

Can tell the grief that's in our hearts,

As we think of you each day,

Treasured memories you left behind,

These words are written with sad regret,

From the hearts of friends who will never forget.

Love from Christine, Billy and family x.

Night night auntie Elaine,

Hugs and kisses.

Love from Matthew and Emma x.

The angels looked down from Heaven one night,

They searched for miles afar,

And deep within the distance,

They could see a shining star,

That was you Elaine.

Love Rona x.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure,

Love Leeann, Shorty, Michelle, Stephen, Stephanie and Ryan x.

Sleep tight auntie Elaine.

Love Stephen-Taylor, Nathan, Ryan and Jessica x Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More