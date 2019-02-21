|
|
|
CHRISTINE Helen At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, February 18, 2019, Helen (Mitchell), aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman, dearly loved mum of Norma and Lynne, mother-in-law of Jim and David, much loved grandma of Stephanie, Kirsten, Lauren and Kieran and great-grandma of Kole, Kali and April. Service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
A beautiful memory is all we have left,
Of one we loved and will never forget,
No longer with us,
Our lives to share,
But in our hearts,
You will always be there.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
