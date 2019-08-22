BURNS Helen

(nee Graham) Suddenly, at home on August 13, 2019, Helen, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mum to Pamela and Graeme and a sadly missed mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and sister. Funeral service will be held at Denny Parish Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.

Helen was such a loving and kind sister,

We will miss her so much.

Ian and Catherine xx.

Treasured memories of my loving sister Helen.

From sister Isobelle and brother-in-law Allan and love from all her nieces and nephews xx.

Forever in our hearts.

From Billy and Marion, Yvonne, John and Fraser x. Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019