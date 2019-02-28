Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00
Falkirk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen BRYCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen BRYCE

Notice Condolences

Helen BRYCE Notice
BRYCE Helen Suddenly, but peacefully on February 21, 2019, at FVRH, Helen, aged 66, beloved wife of Jimmy, loving mother to James and Lorraine and much loved gran.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 am. All family and friends welcome.
To us you were someone special,
Someone set apart,
Your memory will live forever,
Engraved within our hearts.
Jimmy and family.
Our loving sister,
God saw you were getting tired Helen,
And a cure was not to be,
So He put his arms around you,
And whispered come with me.
Ronnie, Morag, Margaret, Jean, all nieces and nephews.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.