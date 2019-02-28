|
BRYCE Helen Suddenly, but peacefully on February 21, 2019, at FVRH, Helen, aged 66, beloved wife of Jimmy, loving mother to James and Lorraine and much loved gran.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 am. All family and friends welcome.
To us you were someone special,
Someone set apart,
Your memory will live forever,
Engraved within our hearts.
Jimmy and family.
Our loving sister,
God saw you were getting tired Helen,
And a cure was not to be,
So He put his arms around you,
And whispered come with me.
Ronnie, Morag, Margaret, Jean, all nieces and nephews.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
