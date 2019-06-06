|
BROWN Helen Peacefully, at home, following a long illness, Helen (nee Dunsche), beloved wife of John, loving mother to Denise and Gillian, caring mother-in-law to Jason and Graham and doting gran to Greig, Gemma and Amy. Funeral service to be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. at 9.45 am.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And although we cannot see you,
You are always by our side.
Sadly missed by all the family.
Night night gran xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
