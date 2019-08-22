|
BLACK Helen Peacefully, after a short illness, Helen, aged 84 years. A loving wife of the late Alex, much loved mum to Sandy and Marlene, devoted granny of Brian, Kimberly, Maggie and Anna and a great-gran to Aimee. Funeral service will take place in Zetland Parish Church, Grangemouth, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 2 pm. Committal thereafter at Falkirk Crematorium, for 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, can be given to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019