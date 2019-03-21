|
|
|
STARKEY Harry Peacefully, at Forth Valley Hospital, on March 1, 2019, Harry Starkey, aged 89. Beloved husband of Christine, much loved father of the late and dearly missed Judy and Ian. Treasured grandfather to Lucy and Michael and cherished father-in-law to Ian. Loved too by Lucy's husband, Stephen and Michael's wife, Sarah and by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place on Thursday, March 21, at 10.45 am, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More