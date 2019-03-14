Home

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
Larbert West Church
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:00
Falkirk Crematorium
JOHNSTON Graeme Suddenly, on February 26, 2019, in Edinburgh, as the result of an accident at home, age 49, elder son of Wilma and Harry and brother to Alan, loving husband to Vivienne, proud dad to Lewis and Cameron and stepfather of Dylan and Sean. Thanksgiving service in Larbert West Church, at 12 noon, on Tuesday, March 19, thereafter for committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 1 pm.
No flowers please.
Such a gap in so many lives.
Loving and happy memories.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
