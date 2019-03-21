Resources More Obituaries for Graeme FYFE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Graeme FYFE

Notice FYFE Graeme Yvonne and family would like to express a sincere thank you to all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues of both Graeme and Yvonne for the many expressions of sympathy given to them in so many ways following the sad loss of Graeme, a much adored husband, son and dad. A special thanks to

Dr Louise Marshall, Bonnybridge Community Nursing Team, especially Helen, Rhona and Elizabeth, also the out of hours nursing team. The amazing team at Strathcarron Hospice with special thanks to Hazel Gayla, Consultant Ruth Usherwood, Dr Joy, Lawerence Kane, Laura Kane and Debbie Souter who cared for Graeme in his last hours. To the hospice at home carers, especially Katie, Donna and Susan for their care of Graeme at home. Sincere thanks to Paul Cuthell for excellent care and attention to the funeral arrangements and to Rev MacDonald for his uplifting service. Special thanks to Sheena and staff at Bonnybridge Golf Club for catering requirements and to everyone who attended the funeral to pay their final respects to Graeme. The family were overwhelmed with the turn out. Thanks for the generous donations of £542.35 which has been given to Strathcarron Hospice.