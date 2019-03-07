Resources More Obituaries for Graeme FYFE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Graeme FYFE

Notice Condolences FYFE Graeme At Strathcarron Hospice, on March 2, 2019, after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity, Graeme, aged 60 years. Beloved husband of Yvonne Barr, son of Jean and the late Bobby, also a dearly loved dad of Emma, Dianne and Garry and a loving father-in-law and gramps who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Bonnybridge St Helen's Church, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, followed by interment at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery, arriving approximately

2.30 pm. Graeme,

Now your gone my heart is broken,

I cannot pretend,

I've lost my husband, soulmate,

My best friend,

It was never I or you it was always we,

A happy loving family.

Weekends away and holidays together,

I wish they could go on forever and ever,

Thank you for being the best you could possibly be,

For loving, spoiling and taking care of me,

Graeme you are the love of my life,

I am so truly honoured to be your wife.

Always and forever. Yvonne xx.

Dad,

We weren't prepared for you to leave yet,

But the loving memories you gave us we will never forget,

The good morning texts, your jokes, your hugs and kisses,

These are the things we are going to miss,

Fly high with the angels,

You are now at rest,

Thank you dad for being the best.

Love always. Emma, Dianne, Garry and Sarah xx.

Gramps,

When we look at the night sky and see the brightest star,

We know you are shining from afar.

Miss you. Ellie, Katie, Mason, Cruz, Hannah and Dexter xx.

Uncle Grumpy,

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

