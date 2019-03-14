Home

Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:45
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
DYSON Graeme Suddenly, on March 5, 2019, Graeme, aged 49 years, much loved husband of Lynn, dad to Ruth x, beloved son of Jeanne and Derek, brother to Karen and Craig x, son-in-law to Margaret and Eddie x, brother-in-law to Fiona, Susan, Stewart and Louise x, uncle to Sarah, Katie, Anna, Eilidh, Amy and Lewis x. Forever in our hearts xxx. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Bobath Scotland, supporting people with Cerebral Palsy.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
