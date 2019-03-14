|
DYSON Graeme Suddenly, on March 5, 2019, Graeme, aged 49 years, much loved husband of Lynn, dad to Ruth x, beloved son of Jeanne and Derek, brother to Karen and Craig x, son-in-law to Margaret and Eddie x, brother-in-law to Fiona, Susan, Stewart and Louise x, uncle to Sarah, Katie, Anna, Eilidh, Amy and Lewis x. Forever in our hearts xxx. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, Dundas Funeral Home, Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Bobath Scotland, supporting people with Cerebral Palsy.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
