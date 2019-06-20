SIMPSON Grace I will always remember now with love,

Our life from beginning to end,

And I am just glad,

I knew and had you as a mum and as a friend.

I will miss you daily until we meet again,

Lots of love, always and forever.

Your loving daughter Lana.

What is lovely never dies,

But passes into other loveliness

Dearly missed by your son-in-law Stuart.

I will miss everything about you gran,

Especially our Tuesday night gossips

Love always your granddaughter Ella.

Love always Grace from Brian.

Three little words "Forget-me-not",

Don't seem much but mean a lot,

Just a memory fond and true,

To show dear sister, we think of you.

Love George, Emma, Derek and Gayle.

Rest in peace Grace,

No more pain, fly high.

Love your sister-in-law Mairi, nieces and nephews,

great-niece and great-nephew Jackie, Carole, Louise,

David and Laura, Rebecca and James.

Our favourite cousin,

Always in our hearts,

Miss you lots.

Love Jim and Betty, Grace and Jim and Violet.

To us you were someone special,

Someone set apart,

Your memory will live forever,

Engraved within our hearts.

Love Robert and Laura.

A dear friend sorely missed.

Love Catherine.

Funeral service on Friday, June 21, at Falkirk Crematorium Service Room, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery at 10.15 am. Published in Falkirk Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More