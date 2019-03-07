Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
Denny Old Parish Church
TURNBULL Gordon Peacefully, after a long and courageous fought battle, surrounded by his loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on February 27, 2019, Gordon, aged 63, loving husband to Lorraine, loving father to Craig and Christopher, Nicky and Roberta and greatly loved papa and grandpa to Eilidh, Alfie, Zahraa and Charlotte.
What he suffered he told but few,
He never deserved what he went through.
Tired and weary he made no fuss,
And tried so hard to stay with us.
A heart of gold and full of love.
Funeral service will be held in Denny Old Parish Church, on March 7, 2019, at 1 pm, followed by a committal at Hills of Dunipace, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
